Four arrests over teen's fatal shooting at illegal rave
- Published
Four men have been arrested after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at an illegal rave in east London.
Alex Ajanaku was sitting on a bench in Beaumont Road, Leyton, in the early hours of 1 September 2021 when he died.
The Met says it has arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Three other men - two aged 22 and one aged 23 - were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
All four have been released on bail until a date in June, police confirmed.
The Met is still urging anyone with information about the death to come forward.
In August, the force offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible.
Det Sgt Fenton Davis, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said the force remained as "committed as ever to getting justice for Alex and his family".
"I hope with the passage of time, witnesses may now feel able to come forward," he added.
'Know the truth'
Det Sgt Davis said at the time of Mr Ajanaku's death, he had said there were "people out there with information and I believe that is still true".
"Alex's family deserve to know the truth."
Mr Ajanaku was shot as he sat with friends after most people had left the rave.
A black Kia Sportage, which had been stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on 16 August 2021, is believed to have been used in the shooting.
It was found abandoned and fire damaged in Walthamstow two days later.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk