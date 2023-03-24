Brixton Academy crush: Family's anguish over body release
- Published
The family of a woman who died in crush at the O2 Academy Brixton have spoken of their anguish at not having her body returned for more than three months.
Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died from her injuries after a large number of people tried to enter a concert by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December.
Her family said their grief had been compounded by the time it took before they could bury her on Friday.
Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to the nursing graduate.
Silence fell on the street of Ms Ikumelo's family home in Stratford, east London, as her coffin arrived in a carriage led by white horses.
The cortege then made its way to East London Crematorium for the burial service.
On the night of the crush, the concert was cut short when a crowd surged in the foyer in the Academy.
Two women, Ms Ikumelo, and security contractor Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, died as result of their injuries,
Ms Ikumelo's family have been unable to bury her until now because her body was held by the coroner.
"She was such a special person," Ms Ikumelo's aunt, Mary, told the BBC.
"It has been so, so difficult to comprehend what we've been through as a family... we only just got Rebecca's body back.
"Why did it take so long? We are a patient family and we will fight as we wait for justice."
A police investigation into the incident is due to conclude next month.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk