Paddington hotel fire caused by fridge freezer electric fault
A fire at a hotel close to Paddington station in central London was caused by an electric fault in a fridge freezer, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.
About 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were deployed to the five-storey building in Craven Road at 16:40 GMT on Thursday.
LFB said 10 people had been evacuated from the hotel by fire crews and half of the building's ground floor had been damaged. There were no injuries.
The blaze was under control by 18:40.
