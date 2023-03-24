Police horse 'inundated with treats' after dog attack
A police horse has been "inundated with apples and treats" after it suffered multiple injuries when it was attacked by a dog in east London.
PH Urbane was attacked by the animal, which was off the lead, in Victoria Park in Bow on Wednesday.
Police said the brown male horse was expected to fully recover from several wounds to his front legs, chest and underbelly.
A video posted on social media showed a dog repeatedly biting the horse.
Warning, this story contains graphic images
The Met Police Taskforce, which includes the force's mounted branch, said in a statement on Thursday evening that PH Urbane is being seen daily by a vet.
"It is believed he will make a full recovery," a spokesperson said.
"Urbane has been inundated with apples and treats from concerned and kind members of the public."
The Met Police previously confirmed that PH Urbane had been removed from duty while he recovered. There are no reports of people being injured.
In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the attack continues for at least one minute.
Members of the public can be seen trying to intervene and separate the two animals, including with a large stick, and a police officer can be heard shouting at the person responsible for the dog.
A Met spokesperson said at the time: "The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty following its recovery.
"The dog remains in police kennels and officers are in contact with its owner. No arrests have been made."
The taskforce added on Twitter that the dog was "seized to be assessed".
Tower Hamlets Council does not have any by-law forbidding dogs from being off-lead in Victoria Park.
