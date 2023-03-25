Man sought over Fulham Broadway station assault
An image has been released of a man police want to find after an attack at a west London Tube station earlier this month.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim suffered a large, deep and severe wound to his forehead on 4 March at Fulham Broadway.
The attack is said to have happened near to the edge of the platform between 17:00 and 17:20 GMT.
Detectives hope the man in the image can help with their investigation.
Fulham Broadway station is the closest on the Underground network to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge ground.
The incident happened shortly after Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 in the Premier League.
