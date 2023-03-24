Jordan Briscoe death: Fourth person charged over fatal Tottenham stabbing
- Published
A fourth person has been charged over the death of a man who was stabbed in north London earlier this month.
Jordan Briscoe was found with stab wounds in Tottenham on 5 March. Paramedics treated the 25-year-old but he died in hospital later that night.
Jabir Sitar, 20, of Clacton Road, Walthamstow, is accused of murder and robbery and is due to at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Two men and a boy have already been charged.
Jahoe Allen, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and robbery, Karl Black, 42, from Cassiobury Road, Walthamstow, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and robbery.
All three are due to appear before the Old Bailey on 29 May.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 35-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both have been bailed to dates in April.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk