Man charged over fatal Edgware Tube station assault
- Published
A man has been charged with killing another man who died after being discovered seriously injured outside a Tube station in north London.
Police were called on the afternoon of Sunday 19 March to outside Edgware station where Marian Cioclu, 39, was found with a serious head injury.
He died in hospital five days later, according to police.
Initially, Fabian Botcha, 39, was charged with GBH, but the Met said that had since been amended to manslaughter.
Mr Botcha, of Manor Park Gardens, Edgware, was due to appear at the Old Bailey on 24 April, police said.
Mr Cioclu's family was being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
