Somtera Bibi death: Schizophrenic man killed his grandmother, court told
A schizophrenic man killed his 80-year-old grandmother two days after being released from a psychiatric hospital, the Old Bailey has heard.
Subell Ali, 34, is accused of stabbing Somtera Bibi more than 20 times at her daughter's home in Manor Park, east London, in April last year.
William Emlyn Jones KC told the jury Mr Ali's mental illness explained the killing "rather than any wickedness on his part".
He is not fit to stand trial.
The jury is not required to reach a verdict in his case, instead they are tasked with deciding whether or not he physically killed his grandmother.
"The evidence on that issue will all be agreed, and is all one way - there is no other candidate for the killing," Mr Emlyn Jones said.
'Didn't realise'
Ms Bibi had been sleeping in the living room at the home in Landseer Avenue, the court heard.
On the morning of 2 April 2022, Ms Bibi's daughter heard a "terrible scream" come from the living room and went to investigate, Mr Emlyn Jones said.
"As she came downstairs she saw the only other person downstairs was her son, Subell," Mr Emlyn Jones said.
The defendant's sister Seema Ali saw Mr Ali walk out of the house, the court heard.
"She didn't at that moment realise what he had done," said the prosecutor.
"She then saw a large and bloodstained knife on the side in the kitchen, and she realised at once what must have happened."
Mr Ali was arrested 10 minutes later at a bus stop.
He was wearing a top which was found to have his grandmother's blood on both sleeves. Her blood was also discovered on the blade of the knife.
The defendant had been released from a stay as an inpatient in a psychiatric hospital two days before the killing, Mr Emlyn Jones said.
"One of the symptoms of the defendant's schizophrenia was that he would hear voices," Mr Emlyn Jones told the court.
He added since Mr Ali came home from the hospital, he had told his family a person he called "Shahin Jahan" was going to kill him if he didn't do "certain things".
Mr Emlyn Jones said it seemed Mr Ali was under the "imagined influence" of this person, "Shahin Jahan", at the time.
The trial continues.
