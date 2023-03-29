Haringey shooting: Gang members guilty of murder
- Published
Four gang members have been found guilty of murder after a shooting which left one man dead and two passers-by injured in north London.
Sharmake Mohamud, 22, died from gunshot wounds on 21 September 2021 on Green Lanes, Haringey, the Old Bailey heard.
Mehdi Younis, 22 and Abdul Mohamed, 26, both from Enfield, and two 17-year-olds were found guilty of murder and GBH.
Ali Ceesay, 29, who emerged from a Jaguar car and opened fire, pleaded guilty to the same offences last month.
A sixth defendant, Rasit Musa, 25, from north London, was cleared of wrongdoing.
The driver of a passing moped, Newton Junior, 40, and pedestrian Arber Dervishi, 26, were hit by bullets but survived.
The jury deliberated for more than 54 hours to convict the four defendants of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The Old Bailey was told Mr Mohamud was associated with a Turnpike Lane gang and had been the intended target of the carefully planned shooting.
He sustained eight gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CCTV footage captured the attackers embracing in apparent celebration afterwards, jurors were told.
After the shooting, Ceesay fled to The Gambia and was arrested on his return to the UK on 27 October 2021.
Speaking after the convictions on Thursday, Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said he hoped the convictions would bring "some small sense of justice" to the victim's family.
He said: "This was a planned attack, the motivation for which is not entirely clear.
"However, the group set out that night with the intention of finding and doing serious harm to anyone they perceived to be from a rival group."
A sentencing date has yet to be set.
