Superloop bus service to link London's outer boroughs
- Published
A new fast service bus network has been announced for London's outer boroughs.
Six new routes will be created and four incorporated into the 'Superloop' network, complete with distinct branding.
The plans propose a fast service to make more stops linking many of the peripheral boroughs.
The network is part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's effort to compensate for the impact of the ultra-low emission zone expansion, due to start in August.
New services are planned between North Finchley and Harrow, North Finchley and Walthamstow and between Walthamstow to the Royal Docks via Ilford.
A more frequent X26 route connecting Heathrow and West Croydon is also being implemented, the mayor's office said.
Four existing express bus routes - 607, X26, X140 and X68 - will be incorporated into the Superloop.
Future links are also proposed between Hillingdon, Hounslow, Brent, Bexleyheath, Bromley, Sutton and Havering.
Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at Transport for London, said: "The Superloop complements a million additional bus kilometres committed by the mayor in the capital's outer ring and includes improvements from Sutton in the south to Brent Cross in the north, as well as transformational changes to London's rail network outside the centre of the city."
Ben Curtis, of Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Millions across the capital use the bus every day and we are delighted that thousands more will now benefit from a joined-up public transport network thanks to the introduction of Superloop services."
John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow Airport said bus routes were "vital" for thousands of workers and and passengers travelling to the hub.
"We welcome the announcement of a Superloop service that will provide quicker connections and we look forward to continuing to work with the mayor to deliver vital connectivity in outer London," he said.
Analysis
BBC London's transport and environment correspondent Tom Edwards
It sounds a bit like a brand of crisps but Superloop is meant to address a historic problem in the capital: that travelling east-west in outer London is a lot harder than going into the centre of London and back out.
And people in outer London are more reliant on their cars.
The idea of orbital buses has been around for a while and it has been deemed too expensive in the past. But now it is being introduced to try and counter a lack of public transport in outer London.
The ULEZ expands to cover the whole of London in August and if people are giving up their cars (which is the idea) they need public transport.
The fly in the ointment is TfL has been cutting bus services so critics will say this won't help address that reduction.
And if you look at the mileage increase from Superloop, it's actually very small - less than a 1% increase in overall mileage.However, remember the launch of the Overground?
TfL does have experience of making these rebrands work and so if Superloop is successful, it could be a positive for bus users in outer London.
The proof will be if it attracts passengers.
Conservative London Assembly Member Nick Rogers described the plans as a "superflop" which "amounts to nothing more than a repackaging of existing routes and vague promises".
"The mayor's rushed plans have been thrown together in a panic and do nothing to address the devastating impact of his ULEZ tax," he added.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk