Grenfell fire: Film will disturb people, says director Sir Steve McQueen
- Published
A film dedicated to Grenfell Tower victims will leave viewers "disturbed", says its director Sir Steve McQueen.
Recorded from a helicopter in the months following the blaze, the 24-minute film features no words or music.
Named Grenfell, the project will be shown at the Serpentine South gallery in London next month before forming part of the Tate and Museum of London's collections.
The fire, at a tower block in west London, killed 72 people in 2017.
McQueen, who was born in the area, said he wanted to create the film before the tower was covered up as he was "determined that it never be forgotten".
The project involved extensive consultation with those impacted by the fire, and comes as a final report into Grenfell is set to be presented later this year.
In February, it was announced that the BBC would be making a TV drama about the fire.
A petition demanding a stop to the plans has so far reached more than 50,000 signatures.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk