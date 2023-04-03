Stormzy put forward for council award in hometown of Croydon
Music star Stormzy has been put forward for a council award in his south London hometown.
The best-selling UK rapper, 29, has been nominated by Croydon Council for the Freedom of the Borough award.
It is the highest honour the council can issue, and dates back to Victorian times.
A spokesperson for Croydon Council confirmed Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, known professionally as Stormzy, had been nominated.
A formal invitation has been sent to the international star, with the council now waiting for a response.
He was nominated alongside 110-year-old Croydon resident Merah Louise Smith.
In November, the musician announced he would partner with Adidas, Manchester United, Fulham, Sky, and eight other groups to create a football careers programme called Merky FC, which will provide placements in a variety of areas.
It followed his 2020 pledge of £10m to UK organisations, charities and movements over 10 years to tackle racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment.
A spokesperson for Croydon Council said nominations for Croydon's civic award schemes were received and recommended to the council by The Civic Mayoralty and Honorary Freedom Selection Committee.
They said: "On 29 March, the council agreed two nominations for Freedom of the Borough - Mr Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, known professionally as Stormzy, and Mrs Merah Louise Smith, known locally as Mumma.
"Invitations have been sent to both and we are awaiting a response."
