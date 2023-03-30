Met Police: Force puts 6,000 through community trust training
The Met Police is undergoing rigorous training to restore trust among minority communities in London.
It has now put 6,000 recruits through the training and has around 170 community leaders guiding the process.
The officers are participating in sessions with community members who share their experiences on topics such as domestic abuse and stop and search.
It is part of the mayor's 2020 Action Plan, running since 2021.
The Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, speaking on the same day as the mayor announced the latest phase of the Action Plan, said that the force was looking to invest in new "psychological tools" to help weed out recruits joining the force with "malign motives".
"The way we are going to build trust in the Met Police is by having a stronger relationship with our communities," he said.
"That requires us to put their thinking first," Sir Rowley added.
The mayor and deputy mayor for policing and crime, Sophie Linden, visited Hendon Police Training College with the commissioner to speak to new officers and see the sessions in action.
He said: "We're commissioning some research to see whether there are any different tools we can use out there, to better psychologically assess officers - is there anything out there that can help us spot people, the small number that might be joining us with malign motives. So we're determined to tighten up on that."
He added that he was now seeing "a greater willingness" among officers to report unacceptable behaviour within the organisation, which was helping him to remove "problematic individuals" from the force.
"Clearly we have too many people who are toxic and shouldn't be here, but we have tens of thousands of great men and women, police officers and police staff," he said.
Minority communities have some of the lowest levels of trust in the police.
The Casey Review into the Met's culture and standards, published last week, laid bare deep and widespread failings in the force and have prompted more change.
The 363-page report detailed a string of shocking accounts such as rape cases dropped due to a broken freezer and a Sikh officer's beard cut "because it was funny".
Lee Lawrence, community leader involved in the sessions, said: "When there is damage you need to go through a healing process. The more that we can build understanding through lived experiences the better those officers are going to be.
"The past influences where we are today and if we are not aware of that then it is easy for there to be misunderstandings.
"If we cannot take the time to understand each other then how can we move forward? What we do today influences the future."
