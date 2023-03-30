Man with schizophrenia who killed his gran detained indefinitely
A man with schizophrenia who killed his grandmother two days after being released from a psychiatric hospital has been detained indefinitely.
Subell Ali, 34, stabbed Somtera Bibi, 80, more than 20 times at a family home in Manor Park, east London, last April.
At the Old Bailey, Judge Philip Katz KC handed Ali a hospital order without a time limit and ordered he be detained at Three Bridges Medium Secure Unit.
Jurors ruled that Ali, who was too ill to stand trial, carried out the act.
Ali had been previously detained under the Mental Health Act in May 2020 after telling police that people in Brick Lane were telling him to "stab people", the court had been told.
The defendant became an inpatient at a psychiatric hospital and was released on 31 March 2022.
Two days later, his sister Seema Ali called 999 and reported he had schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication, jurors heard.
She told the operator: "He wants to run out of the house. He might hurt somebody. He's really angry as well."
Ms Bibi had been asleep in the living room at the home in Landseer Avenue when her daughter heard a "terrible scream" and went to investigate.
The court was told the elderly victim had suffered more than 20 stab wounds to her face and body, with the most significant to her chest.
She also had knife injuries to her right hand and wrist consistent with raising her hands to protect herself, the court was told.
Ali was found 10 minutes later at a bus stop wearing a top with his grandmother's blood on both sleeves, the court heard.
While at Forest Gate police station, the defendant told police: "Someone told me to do this. Why would I do that to my own nan?"
Judge Katz imposed the hospital order after hearing evidence about Ali's condition from Dr Nigel Blackwood on Thursday.
