Chris Kaba: Met Police shooting case referred to CPS
- Published
The police watchdog has referred the case of an unarmed black man shot dead by an officer to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Chris Kaba, 24, was shot by a Met Police officer through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September last year.
The family have said welcomed the decision but want the officer who fired the gun to face criminal charges.
The Met Police marksman who fired the fatal shot was suspended.
In a joint statement, they said: "Our family, alongside the community who have supported us over the past seven months, have been consistent in our call for accountability.
"This step forward is necessary and welcome. We urge the Crown Prosecution Service to do their bit and provide their advice to the IOPC urgently."
