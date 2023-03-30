Mia Janin, 14, took her life after being bullied, hearing told
A 14-year-old girl who took her life was bullied by pupils in and outside her school, her father told an inquest.
A pre-inquest review hearing into the death of Mia Janin heard her parents had raised concerns with staff at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, north-west London.
The Year 10 pupil was found dead at her family home in Harrow on 12 March 2021.
"We know that she was bullied," Mariano Janin, Mia's father, told the hearing.
Assistant coroner Tony Murphy, sitting at Barnet Coroner's Court on Thursday, said Mia and her family believed her treatment by other pupils amounted to "bullying".
Susan Jones, representing JFS, said the school "accepted that it was Mia's experience that she was being bullied".
The coroner ruled the inquest will seek to determine Mia's wellbeing, her interactions with students and staff at JFS, support she received relating to that and what happened in the two days before Mia's death.
The inquest will consider evidence from her mobile phone, social media accounts, GP and counselling records.
It will also consider lessons that are to be learned from her death.
The coroner set a provisional date for the inquest of 23 and 26 June.
