HMP Thameside prisoner sought after released by mistake
A man who was mistakenly released from a category B prison in south-east London is being sought by police.
Rayon Newby, 20, was being held at HMP Thameside in Greenwich and was serving a sentence for assault, harassment and burglary offences.
The Met Police said Newby, who is from east London and has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford, was "released in error" on 17 March.
Officers urged people not to approach him and contact the force.
Newby is about 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of heavy build and has a pierced left ear, detectives said.
