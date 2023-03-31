Lives at risk over e-bike battery conversions - LFB

An e-bike from a flat fire on Old Kent Road, South BermondseyLondon Fire Brigade
The London Fire Brigade said some batteries do not meet UK safety regulations

Londoners are buying cheap lithium batteries online and converting bicycles into e-bikes, putting lives at risk, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.

Last year, the fire service was called out to 87 fires involving e-bikes, up from 49 in 2021.

Batteries that may not adhere to UK safety regulations are "more likely to fail and catch fire", a spokesperson for the brigade said on Twitter.

It is "concerned" that some conversion kits could be putting people at risk.

Faulty batteries can also swell out of shape, make a hissing or cracking sound, emit a strong smell and smoke, and fail to hold their charge.

"In 2023 we've been called to, on average, an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days," LFB said.

Conversion kits allow people to fix an electric motor to their bicycle, but some are sold without a battery.

This leads people to buy them separately, sometimes from a different, cheaper seller, the brigade said.

"Buying batteries second-hand means you may be buying a battery that is already damaged and a fire risk," it added.

"DIY installations can also lead to damage of the kit, increasing the chances of battery failure and the likelihood of a fire."

The brigade recommended that Londoners hired a professional to carry out the conversion.

