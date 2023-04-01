Paul O'Grady: Donations since his death overwhelms Battersea Cats and Dog Home
- Published
Donations to an animal charity loved by Paul O'Grady have passed £100,000 since the star's death.
Battersea Cats and Dogs Home said it was "overwhelmed and touched" by the donations.
The TV and radio presenter became an ambassador for the charity in 2012 after hosting For The Love Of Dogs, which had 11 series filmed there.
After his death on Tuesday evening at the age of 67, the animal charity set up a tribute fund.
Chief executive Peter Laurie said: "Over the coming weeks and months, Battersea will be finding the best way to pay tribute to our wonderful friend and ambassador, the late, great Paul O'Grady MBE.
"We have been overwhelmed and touched by the countless letters, calls, emails and messages of support along with the generous donations made by kind members of the public this week."
Mr Laurie has previously said O'Grady was a "genuine animal lover" and his "real legacy" was how he showed the British public and an international audience how "lovable and incredible" rescue dogs were, inspiring people to adopt and rehome.
O'Grady was given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact the ITV series had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.
During the first series, O'Grady rehomed Eddie, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross puppy, at his Kent farmhouse.
Eddie was joined by Boycie, a shih-tzu, in 2014; Conchita, a Maltese, in 2015; Arfur, a mongrel puppy, in 2017; Nancy, another mongrel puppy, in 2020; and Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund, in 2021.
Last year, O'Grady was joined by the Queen Consort in a one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea.
His contribution to animal welfare was also recognised with an RSPCA animal hero award.
