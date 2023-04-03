Man admits murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has admitted murdering his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors.
Liam Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to killing Ailish Walsh, 28, who was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered more than 40 puncture wounds.
She was found at her home on Rectory Road in Hackney, east London, on 15 December after what was described as an "extremely brutal attack".
A sentencing date will be set at a court hearing on 10 May.
