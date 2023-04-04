Sutton: Several floors of restaurant on fire in High Street
A restaurant in south London is on fire, with about 70 firefighters tackling the blaze.
The ground, first and second floors of the building in High Street, Sutton, as well as the roof, are on fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but it is now under control, with road closures still in place.
Fire crews from across the area in 10 engines are at the scene, London Fire Brigade has said.
