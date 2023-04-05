London plane crash referred for investigation
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is looking into the cause of a light aircraft crash.
A man suffered "life-changing or life-threatening injuries" when a plane came down in woodland in north-east London shortly after take-off, police said.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the crash at 12:06 BST on Tuesday near Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster.
A man and a woman were found trapped inside the aircraft.
A spokesperson for the AAIB confirmed that the accident was reported to the branch on Tuesday afternoon.
"We have deployed a team to the site to investigate," they added.
It is understood the crash happened shortly after the aircraft took off from the aerodrome.
About 40 firefighters attended the scene, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.
"Firefighters worked with partners to release a man and a woman trapped inside a lightweight aircraft in woodland near the aerodrome," they said. "They were both taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews."
A spokesperson for LAS said three ambulances, a medic in a response car, two incident response officers and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.
