London plane crash referred for investigation

Emergency service workers attend the scene of the crash in woodlandThe Havering Daily
Dozens of emergency service workers attended the scene of the crash in woodland near Damyns Hall Aerodrome
By Liz Jackson & Jess Warren
BBC News

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is looking into the cause of a light aircraft crash.

A man suffered "life-changing or life-threatening injuries" when a plane came down in woodland in north-east London shortly after take-off, police said.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the crash at 12:06 BST on Tuesday near Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster.

A man and a woman were found trapped inside the aircraft.

A spokesperson for the AAIB confirmed that the accident was reported to the branch on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have deployed a team to the site to investigate," they added.

The Havering Daily
A man and a woman were taken to hospital

It is understood the crash happened shortly after the aircraft took off from the aerodrome.

About 40 firefighters attended the scene, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

"Firefighters worked with partners to release a man and a woman trapped inside a lightweight aircraft in woodland near the aerodrome," they said. "They were both taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews."

A spokesperson for LAS said three ambulances, a medic in a response car, two incident response officers and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.