VR experience aims to tackle sexual harassment on transport
A virtual reality experience designed to help people recognise and combat sexual harassment on public transport has been launched.
Passengers will be able to learn how bystanders can safely intervene and report situations.
The stand is located at Waterloo, the UK's busiest railway station.
Rail minister Huw Merriman said: "This innovative VR experience shows that even small actions such as alerting rail staff can make a big difference."
A survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by Britain's rail industry suggested 79% would feel relieved if someone intervened while they were experiencing sexual harassment on public transport.
British Transport Police say this could be as simple as asking the targeted person if they would like to swap seats or distracting the perpetrator with a question.
The experience will consist of passengers using VR goggles to watch three different scenarios of a person being sexually harassed.
They will learn how they, as bystanders, can help the person in danger.
Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: "The rail industry is actively tackling all forms of sexual harassment and we are committed to making people feel safe.
"As a bystander, it is likely that you could help before rail staff or police can get directly involved.
"You can safely report anything that makes you uncomfortable by texting 61016.
"Our customers have a right to feel safe on Britain's railways and to feel confident to call out this behaviour without fear."
