Riverside Studios: City Hall looking for ways to stop it closing
London's mayor has said his team is looking for ways to stop a TV studio where shows including Doctor Who were made from going into administration.
Sadiq Khan said it was heart-breaking Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, west London, may be forced to close.
"Eye-watering" energy bills and debt from its recent development has left the venue's trust struggling.
It needs a cash injection of £500,000 plus a commitment of a further £750,000 to save it.
Last week, the venues bosses said they only had days to find the money.
Mr Khan described the venue, located on the site of a former Victorian iron works, as a "really important asset".
"Anybody who knows London's cultural history knows the importance of the Riverside Studios," he added.
The studios were used for films in the 1930s and by the BBC from 1954 to 1974 for comedy shows including Hancock's Half Hour.
For the past 45 years, it has operated as an arts centre.
Mr Khan added: "We're working closely with the local council and those who are looking into the administration to see what we can do."
He added City Hall's Culture at Risk team had saved more than 800 groups from closure during the last few years.
A spokesman for the venue said City Hall had been "extremely supportive", and it was working closely with the mayor's team.
"Lines of communication remain open and we continue to work to achieve the very best solution for Riverside and its audiences." he added.
The trustees have stated a preference for continued charitable ownership.
Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, has said: "It is vital Riverside Studios remains a community arts hub and we will work with the administrators to make sure that happens."
The trust intends to continue with all scheduled events, which have been organised until 19 August.
