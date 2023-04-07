Brain tumour awareness art exhibition opens in London

One of the artworks on displayBBC/JACOB EVANS
The exhibition runs at the Business Design Centre in Islington for 10 days
By Jacob Evans
An exhibition which uses art to raise awareness about living with a brain tumour has opened in north London.

The 10-day exhibit, called Time, opened at the Business Design Centre in Islington, on Thursday.

Works featured have been created by people living with brain tumours, as well as others who have lost friends or relatives. A range of posthumous artworks are also on display.

Many will be sold when the exhibit ends with the proceeds going to charity.

BBC/JACOB EVANS
It's hoped the exhibit will help the public better understand what it's like to live with a brain tumour
BBC /JACOB EVANS
Drawings have been donated by the parents of Will Rainsbury who was six when he passed away on Valentine's day in 2019

The exhibition has been put together by The Brain Tumour Charity.

According to the charity, over 12,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in the UK every year, with just 12% of adults surviving for five years after diagnosis.

It's also estimated that about 500 children are diagnosed each year.

BBC/JACOB EVANS
Recycling Narratives, Time & Tide Wait for None was created by glass-sculptor, Hannah Gibson

Pieces by more than 130 artists feature, including contributions from Canada, Israel and the US.

Ed Worley - known as Opake - has donated a number of artworks having watched a close family friend battle a brain tumour.

He describes his style as the "disintegration of pop culture".

"Just being able to support and donate a piece of my art to this incredible charity is such a small gesture, but which I hope will go towards raising those all-important funds which are so needed," he said.

BBC/JACOB EVANS
Works by over 130 artists feature in the display
The Brain Tumour Charity
Opake coined this piece I Wish I Had More Time

The multi-award winning artist Antonio Russo - known as Stony - passed away from a brain tumour in 2022. A range of his artworks are also on display.

Stony fundraised for The Brain Tumour Charity after his father passed away in 2007, also from a brain tumour.

The exhibition includes a range of limited edition works he created, including helmets inspired by his love for motor-racing.

He is said to have lived by the motto: "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."

BBC/JACOB EVANS
Stony was heavily influenced by the American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat
GROVE GALLERY
The artist passed away in June 2022 after a three-year battle with a brain tumour

The exhibition runs until 15 April and is free to enter.

