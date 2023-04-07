Beckton blaze: Boy, 16, arrested after girl dies in flat fire
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old girl died in a fire at a block of flats in east London.
The girl died at the scene and five other people were injured and taken to hospital following the blaze on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to the flats in Tollgate Road, Beckton, at about 17:30 BST.
Detectives are treating the fire as arson.
The conditions of the five injured people are not life-threatening and they have since been discharged from hospital, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the girl was found in a second-floor flat, which was damaged in the blaze.
The stairwell from the ground floor to the second floor was destroyed by fire, it added.
London Ambulance Service said five ambulance crews and the air ambulance attended the scene on Thursday.
Tollgate Road is cordoned off and restrictions are in place on surrounding roads.
At the scene - Harry Low, BBC News reporterLocals have been hugging and laying flowers close to this small block flats all day. Passers-by stop to a look at the largely windowless second floor.Police forensics teams have been assessing the scene for clues as to what might have caused the fire they are now treating as arson. The police cordon has expanded, along with the number of emergency service personnel, as the seriousness with which this is being taken becomes apparent.
Ch Supt Simon Crick said his thoughts were with the girl's family and friends.
"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond," he said.
Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke urged anyone with information to contact the force immediately.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by LFB and Met Police.
