Met Police launch murder probe launched after woman and man die
- Published
The death of a woman and a man at flats in south and central London has prompted a murder investigation.
A 27-year-old woman died after suffering serious injuries at a flat in Elephant Road, Southwark, at about 15:56 BST on Thursday.
Hours later at 20:43, police said a 31-year-old man had fallen from height in New Change near St Paul's Cathedral. He died at the scene.
Detectives believe there are no other people connected to the incident.
The two people were known to each other, the Metropolitan Police said.
A crime scene is in place at the block of flats in Elephant Road and police added that patrols had been increased.
Det Insp Mike Nolan said: "I would like to reassure the community that we don't believe that any other persons are outstanding in connection with this tragic sequence of events.
"I am keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police, and I thank local residents for their patience and cooperation as my team go about their enquiries," he added.
