Beckton blaze: Boy, 16, bailed after girl dies in flat fire
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a girl died in a fire at a block of flats has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The girl, 14, was found in a second-floor flat that was damaged in the blaze in Tollgate Road, Beckton, east London, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.
Five people were also injured but have since been discharged from hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives said they were treating the fire as arson.
Formal identification of the girl and a post-mortem examination is due to begin later.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the stairwell, from the ground floor to the second floor, was destroyed by flames.
It added firefighters discovered the girl in a flat on the second floor, half of which was badly damaged.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tributes have since been paid to the girl outside the block of flats, where a partial cordon remains in place.
The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said the borough was "mourning the tragic loss of a young Newham child".
"This tragic incident has shocked our entire community, and our priority is to look after and support the family devastated at the loss of their child; as well as our young people and wider resident community," she added.
Police said the 16-year-old boy had been bailed until early May.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by LFB and police.
Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke urged anyone with information to contact the force immediately.
LFB's borough commander for Newham, Richard Arnold, said crews would remain in the area and offer support and advice to residents.
"This was a very tragic incident and our crews who attended the scene are receiving support from our counselling and trauma service," he added.
