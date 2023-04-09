Beckton flat fire: Girl who died named as Tiffany Regis
- Published
A 15-year-old girl who died in a fire at a block of flats in east London has been named as Tiffany Regis.
The fire started in a second-floor flat in Tollgate Road, Beckton at about 17:30 BST on Thursday and Tiffany died at the scene, police said.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died from smoke inhalation.
Detectives are treating the fire as arson and want to speak to the young people and residents who were inside the building before the fire started.
The Metropolitan Police said while formal identification on Saturday was not conclusive, officers believe it was Tiffany Regis who died.
Tiffany's family was being supported by specialist officers, police added.
Five people were injured in the fire but have since been discharged from hospital.
The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said Tiffany's family were "going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy".
"I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham," she added.
Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward immediately.
Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke said: "I know that there were a number of young people and residents inside the address before the fire happened and our enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone who was there, not least of all to ensure that everyone is okay."
A police scene and safety cordons remain in place, while a joint investigation by London Fire Brigade and police continues.
Earlier, a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed until May pending further inquiries.
