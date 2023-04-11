Teenager killed in stabbing in Chingford
A teenage boy has been killed in a stabbing near a primary school in north-east London.
The victim, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene on Longshaw Road in Chingford, at about 21:20 BST on Easter Monday.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, the Metropolitan Police has said. The boy's family has been informed.
The stabbing took place close to Longshaw Primary School.
