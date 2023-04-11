Man with schizophrenia stabbed strangers, court told
- Published
A man with schizophrenia stabbed two "complete strangers", killing one of them, the Old Bailey has heard.
Norris Henry, 38, is accused of killing Ali Abucar Ali, 20, and attempting to kill Elizabeth Walsh, 82, in Brentford, west London, in November 2021.
The defendant appeared in court by video-link from a psychiatric hospital and is not fit to stand trial.
The jury is not required to reach a verdict, instead it must decide if he physically committed the acts.
Opening the prosecution case on Tuesday, Duncan Atkinson KC said that on 12 November 2021, Mr Henry was seen walking along Albany Road and was noted to be "agitated".
The jury was shown CCTV images of the defendant brandishing a knife with a 25cm blade.
As Mr Henry walked past Mrs Walsh, he pulled the knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the back, the prosecutor said.
"The only candidate for the causing of that injury was the man who had made contact with her on Albany Road, " Mr Atkinson said.
The defendant then walked on and approached Mr Ali, another stranger, said "you want it as well?" and stabbed him in the chest.
Mr Henry, of Brook Road South, Brentford, was known to have mental health issues, the jury heard.
"In summary, he believed himself, genuinely but deludedly, to be the target of persons who wished him ill, and who he believed to be monitoring his activities," said Mr Atkinson.
The hearing, which is expected to last up to three days, continues.
