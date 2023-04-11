Enfield stabbing: Man in skull mask killed teen, court told
A teenager was stabbed to death by a man wearing a "scary" face mask with a skull printed on it, a court has heard.
Donavan Allen, 18, is accused of killing Timothy Adeoye, 20, in an "unprovoked and motiveless attack" at a block of flats in Enfield, north London, in February last year.
The Old Bailey heard the defendant then fled to the West Country after dumping his weapon in a drain.
Mr Adeoye, of no fixed address, denies all charges.
The court heard Mr Adeoye travelled from Barking to Enfield on 7 February 2022 carrying a knife and wearing a face mask with a skull design printed on it.
The defendant had spent some time wandering around the area of Bonnington House, Ayley Croft, looking for a teenage friend, the jury was told.
He then went into a flat in Bonnington House where he threatened the occupants with a knife in order to discover the whereabouts of a friend of Mr Allen's, said prosecutor Alan Gardner KC.
While there Mr Adeoye seized a kitchen knife from the flat and confronted Mr Allen and his friend.
"The defendant suddenly stabbed Donavan Allen once in the chest," Mr Gardner said.
"It was an unprovoked and motiveless attack; there is some evidence that the defendant had an issue with (his friend), likely connected with drugs, but there is no evidence that he had any issue with Donavan Allen," he added.
'Murderous intent'
The court heard after the attack Mr Adeoye fled the building and dumped the knife in a drain outside the block.
He then left London that evening for Bristol and then Wiltshire.
"Having murdered Donavan Allen he wanted to get as far away from London as quickly as he could," said Mr Gardener.
"It was a blow delivered undoubtedly with murderous intent which proved to be rapidly fatal," he added.
The defendant was traced by police to an address in Wiltshire where he was arrested three days later.
Mr Adeoye denies charges of murder, having an article with blade or point, attempted robbery and threatening another with a blade or point.
The trial, expected to last up to three weeks, continues.
