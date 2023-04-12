Dalston: Man dies after being found with head injury
- Published
A man with head injuries has been found dead on a street in east London.
Police and paramedics were called to Kingsland High Street in Dalston at about 05:00 BST where they found the man, believed to be in his early 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as unexpected and there have been no arrests, the Metropolitan Police said.
The road remains closed as officers work to establish the victim's identity and inform his family.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.