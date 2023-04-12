Iconic celebrity 'diva' outfits to go on display in London
Published
Outfits worn by Marilyn Monroe, Sir Elton John and Tina Turner are to go on show at a museum in London.
They will form part of a collection of more than 250 objects made up of fashion, photography and music.
The items will be showcased at the Victoria and Albert Museum's Diva exhibition from June.
It will explore how "diva", meaning goddess in Italian, has been "subverted and embraced over time", from the 19th Century to present day.
One of the items being shown is the fringed black dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the film Some Like It Hot, which won an Oscar for costume design and earned the actress a Golden Globe.
Other outfits include Sir Elton's Louis XIV-inspired look, with powdered wig and train, worn by the singer-songwriter for his 50th birthday celebration in 1997.
The clothes worn by Dame Shirley Bassey on stage at Glastonbury in 2007, involving a couture pink gown, designed by Julien MacDonald, and diamante-studded wellington boot will also feature.
A collection of garments created by celebrity fashion designer Bob Mackie and worn by the likes of Cher and P!ink will also be on display.
Kate Bailey, curator of Diva, said: "Today the word 'diva' holds a myriad of meanings.
"At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva."
The exhibition is in two parts: Act One focuses on, "the goddesses of the stage and screen who have endured and shaped our popular culture today", and Act Two looks at how the word "diva" has been redefined in the modern age and highlights Rihanna, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Sir Elton and Cher among other stars.
Diva is set to open on 24 June.
