Grenfell: Play based on survivors' accounts staged at National Theatre
A play based on the first-hand accounts of survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster is being staged at the National Theatre in London.
The story is based on the experiences of those who were living in the tower block in North Kensington, west London, in June 2017, which killed 72 people.
The production, written by Gillian Slovo, also collected the stories of the bereaved and the wider community.
Slovo said: "I learned a tremendous amount about why the tragedy happened."
She added: "But even more importantly, I learned about a community which banded together when the state, both big and small, failed them.
"I ended up understanding that the story of Grenfell is not about a single event, but about the economic and political structures in which we live and how as a society we let this happen."
People living across north Kensington will be invited to watch the production in the South Bank theatre for free.
Co-directed by Phyllida Lloyd and Anthony Simpson-Pike, the play will have three parts, including before the tragedy, the night of the tragedy and a final part, which will show a short film about the campaign for justice by families.
Among the cast is Bridgerton and Harlots star Ash Hunter, Motherland actress Jackie Clune, Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie and star of both Bodyguard and The Salisbury Poisonings Michael Shaeffer.
Alongside the play, there is a two-year programme of engagement activity with the community surrounding Grenfell, which will include workshops and free tickets for National Theatre productions.
There will also be paid long and short-term work placements, collaboration on creative projects and learning programmes in local schools.
Half of the tickets at every performance will be sold for £20 or less, and £10 tickets will be made available to those who face financial or other barriers to attend.
The inquiry into the disaster is due to present its final report later this year.
Grenfell: In The Words Of Survivors runs at the National Theatre's Dorfman Theatre from 13 July to 26 August.
