Wife recorded abuse before her death, court told
A woman recorded her husband's violent abuse on her mobile phone before he killed her in a "ferocious" knife attack in east London, a court heard.
Aaisha Hasan, 34, kept a chronicle of Asim Hasan's behaviour towards her and voiced her fears to friends before her death, the Old Bailey was told.
On the morning of 19 May 2022, Mr Hasan, 33, called 999 and told the operator: "I just stabbed my wife."
He denies murdering Mrs Hasan, whom he stabbed 36 times.
Mr Hasan accepts he killed her but has pleaded not guilty to murder on the basis that he did not intend to cause serious harm.
Police and paramedics arrived at the couple's home on Burrard Road, Canning Town, to find her lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, the court was told.
Mrs Hasan had defensive cuts to her hands, stab wounds in her neck, back and head — one of which had "cut a wedge of bone" from her skull.
'The next time you will kill me'
When interviewed by police, Mr Hasan allegedly said: "I am guilty and you can charge me."
In an audio clip found on Mrs Hasan's phone, she was heard saying to her husband: "The next time you will kill me, I don't want that," the court heard.
In the weeks leading up to her death, the couple were said to have rowed over money, the defendant's behaviour and his accusation that she was having an affair.
Mrs Hasan had become "sufficiently scared of her husband" that she began recording him on her phone and shared her fears with friends on WhatsApp, prosecutor Joel Smith said.
The trial continues.
