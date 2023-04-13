Chima Osuji death: Teenager fatally stabbed in east London named

A 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in east London on Monday has been named by police as Chima Osuji.
Chima was fatally injured in Longshaw Road, Chingford, at about 21:20 BST. He was given first aid by members of the public and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were previously arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
Chimas's family has been informed, the Met Police said, while formal identification will take place in due course.
Det Ch Insp Larry Smith, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, previously said the investigation was continuing "at pace" and renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
"This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim's friends and family and I'd ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time," he added.
