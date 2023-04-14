London Waterloo: Signal failure at station resolved
Trains at London Waterloo are operating with a good service after passengers were urged to avoid the station on Thursday due to signalling problems.
The rail disruption lasted all day with over half of platforms closed.
Network Rail, responsible for signalling, confirmed a "major power failure" to cabling equipment controlling the Waterloo area.
It confirmed the problem has since been resolved.
South Western Railway (SWR) had urged customers due to travel on Thursday to avoid the station, which is the busiest in Britain with 41.4 million passengers travelling through every year.
Some stations including Queenstown Road and Hampton Court had no service at all, while other routes were running a single hourly service.
