Two Met officers sacked over Katie Price son messages
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers have been sacked over offensive messages they shared in a WhatsApp group.
The "discriminatory and offensive" messages included some that made fun of Katie Price's disabled son, Harvey.
It comes after a total of eight former and serving officers were found guilty at a hearing of sending sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic messages.
The other six have resigned or already been dismissed.
Serving officers PC Glynn Rees and Officer B, who was granted anonymity, were dismissed by the disciplinary panel in central London, following a six-day hearing.
The pair, along with former sergeant Luke Thomas, former acting sergeant Luke Allen and former PCs Kelsey Buchan, Lee South, Darren Jenner, and Carlo Francisco, were also barred for life from the police service.
Some of their messages, sent between May 2016 and June 2018, "applauded sexual violence against women", the hearing in central London heard.
The panel found the eight officers had also failed to challenge other members' conduct in the WhatsApp group.
Their texts included derogatory comments about 20-year-old Mr Price, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and is partially-sighted.
Others were about a junior female officer, known in the hearings as Officer A.
'Significant harm'
The panel found former PC Luke Thomas, the most senior-ranking officer in the group, "appears to have been one of the most active participants" in the WhatsApp group.
Mr Thomas mocked Mr Price's weight in some messages and called Officer A "ugly".
He also joked he should name his dog "Auschwitz" or "Adolf", or "Fred" or "Ian" after "my two favourite child sex killers", the hearing was told.
Legal chair Christopher McKay said the messages had caused "significant harm" to the "already tarnished reputation of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS)", and had upset TV presenter and model Katie Price and her son, Mr Price.
He said: "Harm has been caused to Harvey Price and his mother, who have learned of the posts recently, and has resulted in a loss of confidence in the MPS by Katie Price."
Following the panel's ruling, the Met apologised to the Prices, with Commander Jon Savell saying: "I was repulsed and ashamed to read the deeply offensive messages sent by these officers and I utterly condemn their behaviour.
"I am deeply sorry to those who have been the subject of such awful, disgusting messages."
