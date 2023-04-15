Canary Wharf: Spectacular photos of skyscraper rediscovered
- Published
Spectacular photographs of a Canary Wharf skyscraper being completed have been rediscovered more than 30 years after they were taken.
Amid strong winds, Tony Brien sat in a wooden box suspended by a crane some 250m above east London to capture the images of One Canada Square.
Previously believed to have been lost, the photographs were uncovered during a search of Mr Brien's archives.
He said he was "completely staggered" to find the photos from November 1990.
Mr Brien said he had worked on the Canary Wharf project before when he was approached to photograph the "topping out" of One Canada Square.
"I said 'fine', not realising quite at that time that the only way I could really do it was to go up in a bucket or a crate from the ground which was attached to a crane," he explained.
Mr Brien, from Felsted in Essex, said there were concerns about his safety on the day the pyramid was laid on top of the building, because of the strong winds.
He said: "I was waiting in the wind, hanging in this bucket, effectively, with every camera you could shake a stick at."
"They had attached to it the union flag, United States flag and the Canadian flag," he said.
"It was all knotted up and I shouted across to him (a construction worker) 60ft away: 'Can you pull the flag out?' And he's tugging away trying to do it and then he eventually pulled the flag out.
"The images with that moment and the steel workers grappling with this - I don't know what it weighed, but quite a bit - hanging from another crane, was quite a scene."
Mr Brien explained that because he had moved studios several times, he thought he had lost the photos until six months ago.
"I was hunting for something else and I came across them and was completely staggered," he said.
"I'd often thought about the images and thought it was a terrible tragedy that they had never been seen. And to find them; I literally had to sit down... Thankfully I'd kept them properly and they were fine."
All images subject to copyright
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk