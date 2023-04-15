Tottenham shooting: Two arrests after teenager dies in shooting
Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a shooting in north London.
Tyler McDermott, 17, was found by the emergency services on Norman Road in Tottenham at about 04:20 BST on Thursday and died on Friday .
The Met said two 19-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
The detective leading the investigation appealed to a group of people at the scene at the time to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Neil John said: "There is still significant work to do to identify those involved in Tyler's murder.
"There were a large number of people in the area at the time of Tyler's murder and I am reiterating my appeal to anyone who was there, or who has information about this incident, to contact police immediately."
The Met added Tyler's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
