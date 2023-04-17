Young London siblings take on Ramadan triathlon
- Published
Three children from north-east London have raised more than £1,000 for charity by completing their own version of a triathlon during Ramadan.
Kamran, 11, his sister Eve, seven, and brother Harris, four, raised the money for the PL84U Al-Suffa food bank.
They adapted running, swimming and cycling challenges based on their ages.
Kamran said the trio, from Waltham Forest, were inspired by their mum who is doing her first triathlon in August.
The children also wanted to help the food bank after volunteering there.
As part of the challenge Kamran ran two miles and Eve one mile, while Harris ran up and down the road.
They also adapted the swimming and cycling sections, with Kamran pedalling 50 laps of their local park, while Harris completed five.
Asked what they thought of their achievement, Kamran said he felt "really proud" to have helped the food bank to "feed people and help people to not feel hungry".
"Push yourself to the highest level you can be at. Originally I wasn't going to do as many as 20 laps of my swimming pool, but I kept trying and eventually I did it," he said.
The children took on the triathlon during Ramadan - a period in which most Muslims fast between dawn and sunset.
Muslims are also encouraged to give to charity, strengthen their faith, and show kindness and patience.
"Ramadan teaches you to be grateful for what you have and you've been given," Kamran said.
"It's a time where you can give to charity and people less fortunate."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk