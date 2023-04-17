Jade Matua: Father wants closure after daughter hit by police car
- Published
A father from north-west London has said he needs "closure" following the death of his daughter four years ago after being hit by a police car.
Jade Mutua, 21, died following the incident in Kensington, west London in August 2019.
A pre-inquest hearing into her death was held in April 2021 but further hearings have been postponed.
Her father Jermaine Laxmidas said: "It's just a big empty hole right now. We just want to know what happened."
His lawyer confirmed that the police car was travelling at 53mph when it struck Ms Mutua, according to a Met Police collision report.
Mr Laxmidas said his daughter had been training to be a social worker.
"She was a helper, a giver. She loved kids, loved helping people", he told BBC London.
She died two days later in hospital when her life support machine was switched off.
Mr Laxmidas said he was frustrated by the delays in the process.
"Who was at fault? That's the main thing I want to know... we need to have closure", he said.
"We finally got there five months ago - it was adjourned again [and] we are still waiting for the inquest."
He added: "I'll never see her have kids or get married. I can't move on with my life. They've left it hanging for four years."
Mr Laxmidas founded The Jade Mutua Foundation Trust in May 2020 in memory of his daughter.
It provides financial support to young people living in London, and builds on Ms Mutua's ambition to become a social worker.
He said: "I've tried to carry on her legacy with the charity in her name. It's all I can do."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) conducted an investigation into the Met after Ms Mutua's death.
"Our sympathies remain with the family and friends of Jade Mutua and all those affected by her tragic death," an IOPC spokesperson said.
"Our investigation concluded in November 2020 and we looked at the actions and decisions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers and staff prior to the incident, the manner of the police driving and the medical assistance provided at the scene.
"We found no indication any MPS officer or staff member had behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence."
The report was shared with HM Coroner.
A spokesperson for the Met said the force had "fully co-operated with the IOPC investigation and throughout coronial proceedings. We extend our sympathies to Ms Mutua's family".
A three-day jury inquest will be held at a date yet to be set.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk