King Charles's coronation: Plan ahead for London journeys, says TfL
Published
People wishing to travel in London on the weekend of King Charles III's coronation should "plan ahead" as services are set to be extremely busy, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.
While there are no planned closures across the TfL network, some roads will be closed in central London.
Some bus routes may be diverted, or may terminate early, due to the closures.
Meanwhile, short-term safety measures, such as temporary station closures "may be necessary", on the day.
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is set for Saturday 6 May, with a procession route starting at Buckingham Palace.
The coronation service at Westminster Abbey is scheduled for 11:00 BST, and is expected to draw thousands of visitors from around the world.
To cope with the demand, TfL has urged travellers to accommodate any potential delays into their plans.
The transport body has also asked people to monitor its network using the TfL Go App or by visiting their website.
Some Santander Cycle docking stations could also be closed, with the service asking users to check ahead for any affected areas using the live docking station map.
Across London, some neighbourhoods may be having street parties, which are likely to cause further road closures.
Local authorities will have the details of any roads affected, while up-to-date alerts on road closures can be found on the Metropolitan Police Events twitter page.
