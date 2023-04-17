Hundreds of retro London street signs up for auction
Hundreds of old London street signs are to be auctioned off next month.
The 340 signs, dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, are being sold by Westminster City Council, with the prices expected to range between £80 and £300.
Some of the more iconic signs include Regent Street, Soho Square and Chelsea Bridge Road.
Auctioneer Catherine Southon said this was a chance for buyers to "own a unique piece of London's history".
She added: "There are a wide range of names that should appeal to individuals, such as Margaret Street W1 and Hugh Street W1, both estimated at £80 to £120.
"We believe that with the focus being very much on the capital with the upcoming coronation of King Charles in May, the London Street signs will prove very popular, particularly those with a royal connection such as Duchess Street W1 and Princes Street W1."
She added: "The familiar black and red serif lettering are under copyright law, forbidden to be copied anywhere else in the world without permission from the council.
"Each of the signs offered for auction will be sold with a signed certificate of authenticity."
One batch of aluminium signs dates back to the 1960s and features relief lettering and a gilt-painted crown.
It includes signs for Regent Street W1, Great Castle Street W1 and Cavendish Place W1, which are expected to sell for between £200-300 each.
Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, council cabinet member for city management, said: "Westminster is home to some of the most popular landmarks and most recognisable locations in the world, and this is a rare opportunity for members of the public to own a piece of the city's rich and colourful history.
"Previous street sign auctions have raised thousands for local services and all money raised in this sale will be reinvested to improve services for our residents."
The auction is set to take place on 18 May.
