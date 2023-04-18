Tough Mudder: Event banned from Finsbury Park
The Tough Mudder obstacle course has been banned from Finsbury Park in north London after the event left the area with "weeks' worth of damage".
Hundreds of people took part in the obstacle course over the weekend, leaving the area covered in mud and litter.
Haringey Council, which manages the park, said the area would not be hosting any more of these events.
Tough Mudder said it was aware of the damage and would help restore the area.
David Lammy, Labour MP for nearby Tottenham, tweeted he had been to the park and was left "utterly appalled".
"Finsbury Park is an inner city urban park and the damage done is an environmental disgrace," he wrote.
"There are serious questions about how and why this licence was granted, enforced and policed."
Tottenham Conservatives said the council had "ignored the obvious damage" the event would cause, while Haringey Liberal Democrats said: "It is unfair on residents, and the Labour-run council cannot credibly say that they have been taken by surprise given the nature of the event."
Local residents have shared their anger across social media, claiming the runners also trampled the community orchard.
The Friends of Finsbury Park charitable trust said it was "devastated" by the damage and lodged a formal complaint to Haringey Council.
It added events should be possible in the park, but people must start "treating our urban parks with the respect and love they deserve".
Councillor Mike Hakata, deputy leader of Haringey Council, said he was "upset to the see the scale of the damage".
"We have seen considerable rainfall over recent weeks which has saturated the ground and will need repair.
"This will be rectified as soon as possible, and any cost will be covered by the event organisers."
He added: "The impact of the event this year has caused several weeks' worth of damage to the park and as a result we have had to rethink our approach.
"To prevent the risk of this repeating, we have decided that this event will not be held in Finsbury Park going forward."
Tough Mudder said it was aware of the damage caused, and would work alongside Haringey Council and local residents to help restore the area.
