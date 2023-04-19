Tottenham shooting: Third man charged with murder
A third man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was shot in north London.
Tyler McDermott, 17, died on 14 April, a day after being found with a gunshot wound on Norman Road in Tottenham.
Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Vauxhall, south London, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
Leo Reid, 19, of Tulse Hill, south London, and Tyrese Barnett, also 19, of no fixed address, were previously charged with Tyler's murder.
