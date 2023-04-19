Tottenham shooting: Third man charged with murder

File photo of Tyler McDermott wearing a blue suit and white shirtMet Police
Tyler McDermott was found with a gunshot injury last Thursday

A third man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was shot in north London.

Tyler McDermott, 17, died on 14 April, a day after being found with a gunshot wound on Norman Road in Tottenham.

Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Vauxhall, south London, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

Leo Reid, 19, of Tulse Hill, south London, and Tyrese Barnett, also 19, of no fixed address, were previously charged with Tyler's murder.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.