London Marathon: The weird and wacky costumes from past to present
- Published
For many people running the London Marathon, it's about determination, strength and pushing yourself. For others, it's about having a good time and raising money for charity.
The London Marathon has become inspiring and colourful fixture in the world's sporting calendar since the inaugural race on 29 March 1981.
One of the best things for many spectators is admiring the joyful, creative and silly costumes. Here's a look back on some of the wackiest costumes that have been donned by runners over the years.