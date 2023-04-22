Extinction Rebellion: Climate activists stage Earth Day demonstration
- Published
Thousands of Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have marked Earth Day with a demonstration in central London.
Members of the climate group gathered at Parliament Square, in Westminster, on Saturday, for the second day of what they are calling "The Big One".
Some wore fancy dress, including red-robes and masks of King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Chris Packham warned the planet is "in crisis" during a speech to the crowds.
The wildlife presenter told protesters their "mission" was to "build as wide a community as possible".
"Our planet is in crisis and if we don't take action then we will not protect that life, which includes us," the 61-year-old said.
Jo from Bristol told BBC News he came to the demonstration because he wanted to "send a message to the government that we are not going to stand by until we get change".
Another demonstrator, who is a retired nurse, added that "a lot of health professionals that are working now are seeing more and more the impacts of climate change on people's health, the air quality, the heat".
The family-friendly rallies and marches over the weekend mark a change for the group which is has been known for its disruptive tactics, including blocking roads, throwing paint and smashing windows.
Rob Callender, action co-ordinator from Extinction Rebellion, explained the group was adopting a new peaceful approach after hearing from the public that disruption "is a barrier".
Elsewhere in London, thousands more activists staged a "die-in" on Saturday by laying on the pavement at The Mall as part of their efforts to warn about what they said was the future extinction of humanity due to global warming.
The activists said the "die-in" shows that "humans and nature will not survive if nothing is done about climate change".
Saturday's action marks the second of four organised days of protests.
The weekend demonstrations coincide with the TCS London Marathon on Sunday which will see tens of thousand of runners pound the city's streets.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he hopes "there is no disruption by XR or anybody else".
The group has said it has worked with the organisers to ensure the marathon will not be disrupted.