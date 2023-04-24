Elizabeth line: Final stage to be completed with increase in peak services
- Published
The "final milestone" of the Elizabeth line is set to be completed next month, with trains into central London during peak times being increased.
Transport for London (TfL) said a train would run roughly every two-and-a-half minutes between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak times.
Passengers travelling between Shenfield in Essex, and east London will now be able to travel direct to Heathrow Airport without having to change.
The new timetable will run from 21 May.
Three days later will mark the one year anniversary of the line officially opening across London.
TfL says more than 140 million customer journeys have taken place so far, averaging at about 600,000 journeys being made each weekday.
Other changes include:
- More trains running between Canary Wharf and Abbey Wood in the peak
- A faster route to Bishopsgate from Liverpool Street National Rail station and Gidea Park
- In the west, there will be more peak services from Reading
- Six services per hour will head to Heathrow Airport; all trains will stop at terminals 2 and 3, with four per hour continuing to Terminal 4, and two per hour continuing to Terminal 5.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Delivering the Elizabeth line has been transformational for our city, with hundreds of thousands of Londoners and visitors now enjoying the fast and reliable trains each day.
"The introduction of the final timetable next month marks the last milestone of the Crossrail project and will enable the Elizabeth line to provide even more frequent, speedier journeys and better connect the capital."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk